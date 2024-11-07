Newlyweds Storm Out After Mom Invites Them for Dinner, Refuses to Cook Anything for Vegan Wife

A man and his new bride left his mom's house after she invited them over for dinner but refused to accommodate his wife's dietary restrictions.

"She was a vegetarian before but switched to vegan a couple months ago. My mom KNOWS she’s a vegan. Despite that, my mom didn’t prepare a single vegan dish for her, except a soggy looking salad. Even the veggie soup, she added chicken broth to it, to make it 'tastier.' The rest was all non-vegan stuff, like mac and cheese, fried chicken, jambalaya, and banana pudding for dessert — all things my wife can't eat," he began on Reddit.

After informing his mom they would be leaving, she offered up some alternatives.

"My mom said she could just pick the shrimp out of the jambalaya and eat the salad. I told her that’s not how it works. Then she starts insisting the veggie soup was fine. I pointed out that it wasn’t vegan because of the chicken broth," he explained.

He then became enraged after his mom flippantly said that his wife could "just eat normally for one day."

"My wife said no, but she doesn’t mind just having the salad but I knew she was just trying to save the day and was fed up with how my mom was treating her, so I thanked my mom and told her we were leaving," he continued.

His mom then "freaked out" and told them they were "being disrespectful" since she "spent hours cooking all that food."

"I told her that's the issue, she should’ve thought about Olga [his wife] too. My mom said I was exaggerating because 'it’s not like she’s allergic or anything,'" he concluded.

READ MORE: Bride Demands All-Vegan Wedding Dinner Despite Groom’s Plea: ‘She Won’t Budge’

Looking back, he feels a little guilty for leaving, however, commenters applauded him for sticking up for his wife.

"For your mom to not have cooked a single thing that Olga could eat is a massive power play. Time to go very low contact or no contact with your mom until she decides to treat your wife with respect," one person wrote.

"You did the right thing. You stood up for your wife. Your mom's behavior is unwelcoming and extremely passive-aggressive (maybe just aggressive?)," another user commented.

"This was a marriage test, a husband test. Your mom was testing if you'll prioritize her feelings over your wife. She may not have even consciously known she was doing it, but it was still a test. You passed with flying colors," someone else chimed in.