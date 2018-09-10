Is Nicki Minaj Pressing Charges Against Cardi B for NYFW Brawl?

Cardi B seems to be in the clear, at least for the time being — after trying to start a fight with Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party this weekend, Minaj has decided against pressing charges, according to TMZ.

The site has reported that because neither Minaj nor any member of her team were injured by Cardi's attack, she's not moving forward with any sort of police intervention. More, the site notes that the "Chun-Li" rapper wants to leave the event behind her and avoid escalating a potential feud.

An NYPD spokesman told People “at this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side.” No arrests have been made, either.

The fight erupted on the second floor of the Harper's Bazaar party late Friday night (September 7) when Cardi went after Minaj, whom she accused of slighting Cardi's abilities as a mother. Cardi also threw a shoe at Minaj before starting a small brawl. She was ultimately escorted out of the event with a big bump on her head and a torn dress.

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child," a source told People. "She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki."

After the mayhem, Cardi uploaded a note to Instagram in which she took Minaj to task — without naming names — for allegedly running her mouth.

“I’ve let a lot of s--- slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--- up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f------ with them!! I let you talk big s--- about me!!” she wrote. “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f------ off!! I’ve worked to[sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f--- with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that s--- in they raps but in real life they p---y!! This s--- really is for entertainment!!”