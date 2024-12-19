Nikki Glaser Spent This Surprising Amount to See Taylor Swift 22 Times

There are Swifties, and then there are Swifties. Comedian and roast queen Nikki Glaser proudly belongs to the latter group.

A die-hard Taylor Swift fan, Glaser estimates she spent “close to $100,000” attending 22 of Swift’s Eras Tour shows over the past two years.

"I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, flying and accommodating everyone I invited, plus tickets and merch," Glaser told People.

The host of the 2025 Golden Globes calls the amount she spent “completely worth it,” adding, “I would’ve paid even more.”

Reflecting on the tour’s record-breaking $2,077,618,725 in total ticket sales, as reported by The New York Times, Glaser quips, “I love that it was down to the dollar, and I could see my own money in that number and be like, ‘Yeah, there it is.’”

"I justify that cost because I don't have kids, and it's something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with," she said.

"It wasn't the easiest decision. There was a part of me that was like, ‘I would like kids,’ but it just doesn't fit in my life. And so in order for me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It's no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift,'" Glaser added.

As for critics of her splurging, Glaser dismisses the negativity: “People who give you crap about it are just jealous. No one ever shames anyone for having kids and says, ‘Oh, what a waste of money. Oh, you're flaunting your wealth.’ But for some reason, when I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it's like, ‘You're so privileged. How dare you spend that money.’”

"I wish the world were more fair. I wish it was a lottery. I really do," Glaser concluded.

This isn’t the first time Glaser has publicly spoken about her connection to Swift. In 2020, she issued an Instagram apology for past comments about the singer, which Swift had highlighted in her documentary Miss Americana. Swift graciously accepted, writing, “I appreciate this so much.”

Following the conclusion of Swift’s history-making tour on Dec. 8 in Canada, People confirmed that Swift distributed $197 million in bonuses to her touring crew. From truck drivers and caterers to dancers, band members and lighting techs, the bonuses were an additional thank-you to the countless individuals who helped bring the Eras Tour to life.