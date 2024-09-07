Noah Kahan Quietly Raises Millions For Mental Health

At 27 years old, Noah Kahan isn't just known for being an incredible, award-winning musician selling out every concert. His philanthropic heart is on full display.

While September is Suicide Prevention Month and May is Mental Health Awareness Month, it's so incredibly crucial that mental wellbeing always be in the spotlight and it is with Noah Kahan whether you actually know it or not.

According to an Instagram post from the Good News Movement, Noah's own mental health initiative has already raised more than $2.5 million and his goal was just a million since he started the Busyhead Project in May of 2023.

Of course, that's thanks to everyone who felt his call and donated.

According to the Philanthropic News Digest, part of his sold out ticket sales from every concert go toward his cause and that includes local organizations in the cities he's performing.

When I was a kid, I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I had all these dark thoughts and dark feelings and felt alone and scared of my brain all the time. I had an understanding family and friends and a supportive community, but I felt afraid to talk about what I was going through.

More than 55 mental health organizations and affiliates have benefitted from the Busyhead Project which is named after his 2019 debut album.

According to the Philanthropy News Digest, born and raised in rural Vermont and New Hampshire, Noah personally picks out the organizations in each area he's performing which includes those in rural areas in that state depending on their local emphasis and commitment to supplying access to local resources.

Rural locations are the most important to him according to the Digital Music News Website because of their lack of funding.

This year, my team and I started talking about how we could push the effort further. We wanted to find a bigger way to reduce stigma and provide resources to people struggling with their mental health. My incredible management team and many other wonderful partners and I got together to create an initiative, with the goal to raise a million dollars for organizations specializing in mental awareness and resources.

Noah's Stick Season tour continues to raise money with several more shows into October.

