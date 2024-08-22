Office Manager Stunned After ‘Religious’ New Hire Lectures Him About His Sexuality

An office manager on Reddit was left stunned after a religious new hire lectured him about his sexuality.

"I interviewed this guy who has a very religious background. After our initial interview process, we got talking to get to know each other a little better. He asked about my religious background. I was honest and told him I left the church after coming out. I told him I've been gay my whole life and knew so at a very early age," the man began.

"I never felt comfortable in my extremely Southern Baptist church, and moved away from them after telling my parents I was gay. He was kind and seemed to understand. We continued talking for a bit before he left. There were a few red flags but he seemed to have the experience we needed, so I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and onboard him. He comes in to fill out paperwork and before I can start his training videos, he says he has to leave. He was borrowing his sister's car while his truck was in the shop. I told him to just let me know when he got his truck so we can finish onboarding. I received the following texts a week later," he continued.

The interviewee's text messages read:

After some prayer and consideration, I believe the Lord is leading me away from taking this job. I appreciate your time getting me onboarded but I will not be proceeding any further. On a separate note, I thought a bit about what you said when you told me that you felt you were born gay, and I wish I could've shared this with you in person, but the only thing that separates humans from animals is that we can process our desires and chose to with hold from them. If we didn't do that, we would be just like animals. That conscious resistance of giving into desires of our flesh is what makes us human, what gives us the ability to grow and flourish in life. We are able to do more and more when we submit to what God says is right and wrong, instead of what we think or feel. Please know that it is because I care for you and want you to have eternal life that I am sharing this with you, not to be harsh or judgmental. I am an extremely wicked person in many ways and in no way am I condemning you. But as someone who truly cares for another should, they will warn them if they see that something has the potential to destroy their life and steal their peace...

The would-be employee also shared a bunch of bible scriptures and passages before signing off, "Choose life! Love you, man."

"I ended up not replying as I didn't know where to begin ... I just figured it was so much to type, and he doesn't really know me, so it wasn't worth it in the end," the hiring manager concluded his Reddit post.

People in the comments section slammed the interviewee for crossing a major boundary and for being unprofessional.

"Ohh, you dodged a bullet there. Lucky you," one user wrote.

"Claiming to be Christian while comparing you to an animal for liking what you want is insane," another shared.

"Oh yes the whole 'you're not bad for being born gay, you're just bad for acting gay.' You know because apparently gay people are supposed to ignore all their desires and die alone in order to be a good 'Christian,'" someone else commented.