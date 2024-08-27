Parents Furious After Grandma Takes Kids for ‘Short’ Haircut Without Asking

Grandparents are known for sometimes crossing the line when it comes to their grandchildren.

On Reddit, a frustrated dad revealed his mom took his two boys, ages 6 and 8, to get drastic haircuts without asking him or his wife.

"My wife had been letting my kids grow their hair out. It had gotten shoulder length," he began.

While his mom was recently babysitting, she took her two grandsons out to get their hair trimmed, but the barber cut their hair "very short."

"She says that she thought that we would be appreciative," the dad continued.

The frustrated man added that he and his wife are furious with his mom.

Users in the comments section slammed the grandmother for overstepping.

"You need to set rules that you and your wife alone will be teaching your boys how to become men and if they don’t like it they won’t be around until the kids are finished products. To me this is a big deal. I think it’s actually harder to raise boys than girls and you do not need people around you who are going to teach your kids misogyny or not to feel their emotions," one person wrote.

"She obviously knows that you are more than able to take your own kids to get their haircut so if it isn't cut, there's a reason, regardless of her feelings about it. Your mom needs to understand you have boundaries and if she's unable to abide by them, she'll have minimum contact if at all," another chimed in.

"When a kid's hair is that long, it's for a reason and the parents are clearly OK with it. Sounds like grandma wasn't," someone else commented.