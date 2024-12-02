Parents Insist Daughter Give Up Spot in ‘Prestigious’ Program’ to Her ‘Golden Child’ Sister

A woman on Reddit feels torn after refusing to give in to her parents' demand that she let her "golden child" sister take her place in an impressive career program.

The 20-year-old explained she was accepted for a "competitive, prestigious summer program" that she worked hard for years to get into.

"It’s something I’ve poured hours into building my portfolio, attending workshops, and sacrificing a lot of my free time. My sister, who has never shown any interest in this field before, also applied on a whim but didn’t get in," she began.

Despite getting rejected, her sister is now insisting she give up her spot to her.

"When she found out I was accepted, she asked me to give her my spot because she thinks it would 'look better on her resume' and that I could 'just apply again next year.' I told her no, explaining that this is something I’ve worked toward for years and that I’m not giving it up just because she wants it now," the woman continued.

After saying no, her sister called her "selfish" and ran to their parents for backup. Unfortunately, they sided with her sister and are now pressuring her to give up her spot, telling her to "be the bigger person."

"I’m standing my ground, but now everyone’s making me feel like a terrible person for prioritizing something I’ve worked so hard for," she concluded.

Redditors unanimously sided with the young woman in the comments section, with many advising her to keep an eye on her parents and sister.

"Your sister didn't meet the acceptance criteria, you did. Sister may be your parents' golden child, but she's not the golden child for the program," one person wrote.

"I would prepare for them to sabotage you in some way. Call up the program and explain that you and only you should cancel your attendance. I could see your parents calling them up and saying you're withdrawing or something," another chimed in.

"Does your sister plan on going under your name? That would ruin you and you could get into trouble for that so don't do it. You worked hard for this. It's yours," someone else commented.