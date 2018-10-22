Was Ariana Grande’s Engagement to Pete Davidson a Sham?

So heartbreak has set in, and Hollywood's most famous couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, are officially dunzo. But was their relationship, as one outlet is suggesting, a total sham?

According to TMZ, Grande and Davidson, who got engaged at breakneck speed in June after just a few short weeks of dating, never actually intended to get married. Though Ari sported a huge engagement ring and the couple quickly moved in together, they never made any formal plans to move toward matrimony, with the site noting: "our sources say an entire summer passed without locking down a venue, buying a wedding dress, or even picking a date. We are told Ariana talked about a wedding with her mom, but that's all it was...talk."

Grande first responded to the split on October 17 in a series of since-deleted Instagram stories, noting: “Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there (sic)...Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn (right now). It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Meanwhile, according to People, Davidson joked about the breakup during a standup set on October 20, noting: "As you could tell, I don't want to be here...There's a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

Grande's sorrow over the September death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was reportedly the straw that broke the camel's back with Davidson.