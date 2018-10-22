Was Ariana Grande’s Engagement to Pete Davidson a Sham?

Theo Wargo, Getty Images (2)

So heartbreak has set in, and Hollywood's most famous couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, are officially dunzo. But was their relationship, as one outlet is suggesting, a total sham?

According to TMZ, Grande and Davidson, who got engaged at breakneck speed in June after just a few short weeks of dating, never actually intended to get married. Though Ari sported a huge engagement ring and the couple quickly moved in together, they never made any formal plans to move toward matrimony, with the site noting: "our sources say an entire summer passed without locking down a venue, buying a wedding dress, or even picking a date. We are told Ariana talked about a wedding with her mom, but that's all it was...talk."

Grande first responded to the split on October 17 in a series of since-deleted Instagram stories, noting: “Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there (sic)...Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn (right now). It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Meanwhile, according to People, Davidson joked about the breakup during a standup set on October 20, noting: "As you could tell, I don't want to be here...There's a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

Grande's sorrow over the September death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was reportedly the straw that broke the camel's back with Davidson.

