Ariana Grande Is ‘Very Sad’ Amid Breakup, Taking Social Media Break

It's not just old vinyl or receipts from romantic dates that Ariana Grande's ditching amid her breakup from groom-to-be Pete Davidson — she's severing the tether to social media, too.

Grande, who reportedly broke up with Davidson on Sunday (October 14) while still struggling to cope with the September death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, posted a series of since-deleted Instagram stories late Tuesday (October 16) in which she said that she simply couldn't look at news reports that kept popping up. More, she said she couldn't possibly enjoy her new spooky opportunity (she's playing a beloved Wicked character as part of the show's 15th anniversary) if she remained in her depression.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there (sic),” she said in the scrubbed post. “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn (right now). It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!" she added amid posts of her that featured green lipstick. "Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d---. finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye (sic).”