Pete Davidson Literally Can’t Believe He’s With Ariana Grande After Sharing Lingerie Photo

As if lifting a plot point straight from Jay Baruchel's 2010 rom-com She's Out of My League, Pete Davidson seriously can't wrap his head around the fact that he put a ring on Ariana Grande.

The man is shook. Case in point? On Thursday (June 21), Davidson shared a sizzling photo of the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer posing in lingerie, rendering him unable to muster up any other caption on the Instagram post than a simple, but powerful, "What the actual f---." (Oh, and there was a heart eyes emoji thrown in for good measure, too.)

Davidson, who confirmed his engagement to the Sweetener star while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (June 20), hasn't been able to stop gushing about Grande, calling his engagement "f---ing lit."

The Saturday Night Live star also can't seem to believe he's even with the pop star to begin with. As he told Fallon, "I feel like I won a contest, it's so sick."

"It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by and... Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat. Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope!’ I was like, I didn’t know I was that ugly," Davidson continued, adding, "I'm a lucky motherf---er."

Lucky... and in total disbelief, it seems.