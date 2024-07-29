Why Some are Drinking a Glass of Pickle Juice Every Day

A friend of mine swears one of the biggest reasons behind her 20-pound weight loss was her daily pickle juice habit.

Well it wasn't a shock that pickle juice info started popping up when I was online so read them I did to learn more.

According to the Very Well Health website, pickle juice has been known to help with an upset stomach. I know, I know, that surprises me, too but the tangy, sour taste plays a role in helping with that and even nausea. There's also the loads of electrolytes in pickle juice and we know our body craves those, especially after working out. These means helping with cramping muscles.

Cucumber pickle or pickle juice in a glass on a wooden background. Top view. Trend drink. The concept of sports nutrition. Getty Images loading...

Then there's helping with hangovers according to the Join Relay website. This is because of the sodium and potassium in pickle juice.Of cour

So what about weight loss? Well, there aren't any calories or fat in pickle juice for starters. Then there's the vinegar. Yup, we've all heard of the apple cider vinegar diet.

According to Very Well Health, vinegar helps reduce your appetite as well as regulate blood sugar levels.

Of course your healthcare provider is the person to talk with to see what she or he thinks. Pickle juice is very high in sodium which can contribute to water retention and an increase in blood pressure for some. Vinegar is also known to cause acid reflex and ironically indigestion even though it helps with an upset stomach.

Eh, I think I'll stick to just eating pickles.

