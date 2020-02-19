Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead at 20 in Home Invasion Robbery

Rapper Pop Smoke has died at age 20 in what appears to be a home invasion robbery.

According to TMZ, the "Welcome to the Party" hitmaker was fatally shot Wednesday morning (February 19) at a home in the Hollywood Hills. Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed after two masked men broke into the house and fired multiple shots. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The home was an Airbnb rental owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills's Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave. The reality star later confirmed the house does, in fact, belong to her.

"Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property," she wrote on Instagram. "Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life."

See Mellencamp's full statement, below:

As of right now, police authorities cannot confirm whether this was a random home invasion or if Pop Smoke was the victim of a targeted attack, however, it is believed that two to six suspects entered the home wearing ski masks. Only one person was shot but there were several witnesses who are currently being interviewed by homicide detectives.

It's also unclear if Pop Smoke knew his attackers, who remain on the loose.

After news of his death broke, celebrities like Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Justine Sky, Nas, Kehlani, Chance the Rapper are more paid tribute on social media.