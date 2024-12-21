Husband Furious Pregnant Wife Rushed to ER After Getting Electrocuted: ‘Wasted His Night’

A pregnant woman on Reddit was devastated when her husband got angry with her for going to the hospital after she got electrocuted and couldn't feel their baby moving anymore. The reason for his fury? He lost a few hours he could have been working.

"I am six months pregnant with our third child. Husband is self-employed and makes his own hours. He usually works all day, comes home to help with dinner and bedtime with our kids and then goes back to his studio office until about 11PM. He is a designer and cannot work from home," she began.

"After dinner last night, I went to unplug a cord and the plug came off, leaving the metal in the socket. I know this will sound stupid but without thinking I grabbed the metal to pull it out and got an electric shock. I was able to pull away but felt the electricity go into my hand, up my arm, across my shoulders, and down my other arm and left side of my torso. I had minor burn marks on my hand. I felt okay but really worried about the baby," the woman continued.

Nervous, she decided to call her OB/GYN who asked if she could feel the baby moving in her belly, but she could not.

"He did not want to diagnose anything and said to get checked at the ER. My husband stayed home to watch the kids, and I could tell he was irritated because he could not go back to work, and for him/us, time is money," she shared.

The woman went to the emergency room and got checked out. The visit took a few hours but thankfully, both she and the baby were fine. However, when she returned home, her husband lashed out.

"When I got home, I expected my husband to be equally relieved and grateful all was okay. Instead, when I walked in the door, he said, 'Do you realize you just wasted my whole night when I could have been working?' I was so shocked and upset that I turned around and left," she revealed, adding she ended up driving around for an hour to clear her head before she returned home again and went to bed.

"It had been such a scary experience and to come home to his anger was too much ... I just wanted to make sure the baby was okay. He is doing his usual silent treatment today. I mean, he talked, but only what was necessary to get the day started. He'll probably not mention it again but just be cold until he decides he's over it," the woman concluded.

READ MORE: Why Do Cops Swerve on the Highway?

Users in the comments section shared their support for the woman and slammed her husband for not driving her to the hospital or taking her medical concerns more seriously, especially considering she's expecting.

"You called your OB and they told you to go to the ER. It's not even like you decided to go out of anxiety or whatever (which would also have been fine)," one person wrote.

"'His usual silent treatment' to me means he has very low emotional intelligence, can't handle his emotions effectively, and is borderline emotionally abusive and manipulative," another weighed in.

"Your safety and the baby’s well-being should come first. Your husband’s reaction was inappropriate and unsympathetic, especially given the potential danger. You did the right thing by going to the ER," someone else commented.