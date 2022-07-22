‘Princess Diaries 2′ Opera Star Slammed for Wearing Blackface On Stage

Famed opera singer Anna Netrebko is being slammed online after performing multiple times on stage while wearing blackface.

In July, Netrebko went viral after performing in the Italian production of Aida at the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy.

Netrebko wore blackface on stage for the show, darkening her skin and features to play the lead role of the titular Ethiopian princess.

The opera star was dragged in the comments after she proudly shared photos and videos of her in costume as Aida to her Instagram account.

"I’m a fan of your voice and acting, Ms. Netrebko, but blackface is NEVER okay. You are powerful enough to take a stand against this shameful practice," one person commented.

"Blackface, really? Do better," another wrote.

Screenshots shared on Twitter revealed Netrebko had seemingly responded to some critics in her Instagram comments.

"I am NOT gonna be white Aida," the opera singer allegedly responded to one comment. In another alleged response, she wrote, “I will fight for ART against stupidity.”

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning performer Angel Blue recently announced the cancellation of her debut in La Traviata at the same arena after learning past performances at the amphitheater included performers who wore blackface.

She called the use of blackface, in theater or otherwise, "offensive, humiliating and outright racist."

Netrebko was briefly featured in 2004's Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement.

The opera star appears and performs in the film's royal garden party scene. During the scene, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) calls her "opera's new rising star" and Princess Mia (Anne Hathaway) presents her with an award.

