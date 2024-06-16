Princess Kate and Prince William, Justin Timberlake and More Celebrities Celebrate Father’s Day 2024

Happy Father's Day 2024!

On Sunday (June 16), the annual celebration to honor those dads out there, took place. While most celebrated the occasion with their families, some honored their deceased fathers in moving tributes to them and some paid tribute to the people that took on father figures in their lives.

Princess Kate Middleton made her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday (June 15), since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She returned to social media on Sunday to share a sweet photo of Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoying the beach.

"We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L 📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024," the Instagram post read.

Justin Timberlake posted photos of him and wife Jessica Biel's children, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

"My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he captioned the snapshots and asked them to let him watch some golf on the special day.

Similarly, Biel posted photos of Timberlake and their children at home and celebrated him for being their "rock."

Chrissy Teigen shared photos of her and John Legend's four children,

Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Wren, 11-months.

Wiz Khalifa took the opportunity to announce that he is expecting with his girlfriend, Amiee Aguilar, and it's a girl! The rapper also shares his 11-year-old son Sebastian with his ex-wife, Amber Rose.

Actor Henry Cavill posted a photo of his new nursery and asked for any tips from fathers. He is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

See more celebrities celebrating Father's Day 2024, below.