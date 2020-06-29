Sasha Baron Cohen Pranks Conservative Rally Into Absurdly Racist Sing-Along

Sasha Baron Cohen managed to infiltrate an alt-right event — disguised as a country music singer — filled with right-wing militia members and other conservative Americans.

In what is probably his most elaborate prank to date, the comedian and Borat star attended a March for Our Rights rally in Olympia, Washington on Saturday (June 27) and found a way to get on stage to perform a horribly racist song.

The song featured lyrics about the coronavirus, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization, CNN and more. Cohen even sang about chopping up journalists like "the Saudis do" and infecting Obama with the "Wuhan flu."

"Dr Fauci, what we gonna do? / Inject him with the Wuhan flu," Cohen, who was dressed in overalls and a fake beard, sang. "Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? / Lock her up like we used to do."

Many attendees were reportedly willing to sing along with the performance and genuinely seemed to enjoy it before they realized they were being trolled.

"He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting s--t," Yelm city council member James Connor Blair wrote on Facebook. "His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator."

You can check out a video of Cohen's performance, below:

Cohen has yet to take responsibility for the stunt, but it's possible he may have pulled the prank for Season 2 of his political satire television series Who is America? (He previously pranked high-profile people like Sarah Palin, O.J. Simpson and former vice president Dick Cheney.)