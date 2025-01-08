Savannah Chrisley Used Murder Plot to Slide Into Boyfriend’s DMs

Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend Robert Shiver had a sort of unconventional connection after she slid into his DMs online.

The couple explained their first connection and how it blossomed into a relationship in a new episode of the reality TV star's podcast Unlocked.

"I was just on Instagram and all of a sudden this message came through and I looked at it and it was from Savannah Chrisley. And I was like, 'That name sounds really familiar.' All the message said was like, 'Hey, I'll be praying for you,'" Shiver revealed.

Shiver's ex Lindsay plotted to have him murdered by conspiring with two Bahamas natives to have him killed by a hit man before being arrested for the crime in Aug. 2023, per E! News.

She pleaded guilty in Oct. 2023 and the case went viral on the internet.

READ MORE: Todd and Julie Chrisley Sell $5.2 Million Nashville Estate From Prison

Shiver responded to Chrisley's DM with a "Thanks," and she jokingly replied, "Oh you’re really going to try to act cool? Don’t even."

Someone working on the podcast reminded Chrisley, "You said, 'You’re too hot to die.'"

"I did say that at some point," Chrisley confirmed.

The pair continued messaging back and forth before eventually beginning a relationship after attending a concert together.

"What was absolutely insane was we get in the car to go to the concert, and I don't know why, but we get in the very back and, like, immediately we were holding hands," she said.

"We go to the concert. We were afraid of photos coming out, so we were not—we kept our social distancing until we didn't," she added.

In Sept. 2023, she also briefly mentioned the murder plot on Nick Viall's podcast, per E! News.

"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill. It's fine," she said at the time.