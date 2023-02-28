Is Savannah Chrisley Getting Her Own Reality Show While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail?

While Todd and Julie Chrisley serve time in prison for fraud and tax evasion, their daughter Savannah Chrisley hints that she may be working on a new family reality TV show.

On a recent podcast episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the 25-year-old teased that she's “talking to a few production companies” about a future project.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” Savannah explained.

“Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well,” Savannah said.

Without sharing too many details, Savannah explained that with both of her parents incarcerated, she has been deemed the primary caretaker for her younger 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe who the Chrisley's had been raising as their daughter.

Considering the bizarre situation she finds herself in, Savannah says her potential new show would be “heartwarming” for viewers.

“It’ll break your heart,” she said, adding, “At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward.”

In an earlier episode of her podcast, Savannah shared that seeing her dad in jail has been really “weird.”

“I will say, it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair,” Savannah told listeners. “Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’

While the show must go on, Savannah shared that her family’s former hit series Chrisley Knows Best “became more of a comedy than it was in reality.”

The hit TV series was canceled in its 10th season due to the couple’s legal troubles. However, the final episodes are currently available on USA Network.