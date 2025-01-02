Australian Soap Opera Star Welcomes Baby With Stepbrother Husband

Australian soap opera star Scarlet Vas and her stepbrother husband Tayo Ricci have welcomed their first child together.

Ricci shared the news in a post to Instagram on Dec. 25.

"Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived. Merry Christmas from our family to yours," he captioned a photo of him and his wife in a hospital bed after giving birth.

In September, Vas announced that the couple were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

"And then there were three. We cant wait to meet you," the couple announced via Instagram.

Ricci and Vas hinted that the baby would be born soon, sharing in the comments section of the post that it was "not too long."

Vas and Ricci are technically stepsiblings as well as husband and wife. The pair met as teenagers, before their parents decided to marry each other.

"We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends," Vas told News.com.au.

"Our families knew each other and they introduced us, I guess you could say. So we've known each other for a very long time," she added.

Vas previously shared that they have been together for “10 years” and made sure to note that they are not related by blood, according to AOL.

Despite being stepsiblings, the couple began dating and eventually tied the knot in September 2023, a little over a year before welcoming their child into the world.

After announcing their pregnancy, the couple documented their journey on Instagram.

Prior to their daughter being born, they shared a slideshow of images from Vas' maternity photo shoot.

"The last moments with you in mommy’s belly," she captioned the post.

Before becoming an OnlyFans model, Vas previously appeared on the Australian TV show Neighbours, a soap opera that revolves around people who live and work in a fictional suburb of Melbourne.

The show previously starred Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie.