Woman Screams at Plane Passenger Who Won’t Switch Seats With Child: ‘How Could You?!’

This mom was very angry with a fellow plane passenger when the person refused to switch seats to accommodate her child.

The person shared the dramatic ordeal in Reddit's Am I The A--hole forum, including how the woman blamed them for causing her son anxiety.

"So, I board the plane, settle into my economy plus seat. Woman approaches[,] asks me to change seats to 32b so her 9 yr old can sit with her," the person explained in their post.

"I ask how much cash she has to repay me for the money I spent on the seat, she says I'm cruel for leaving her son with anxiety sitting alone," they wrote.

When the person asked if she tried offering the person sitting next to her son a trade for her economy plus seat, the woman responded that she "needed the leg room."

"I said clearly she cares more about her own comfort than her son's well-being, if she cared she would give up her seat and move to the back," the person continued.

Then, the woman went totally berserk.

"She breaks out in a screaming wail filled with 'HOW COULD YOU'S,'" the person shared.

Finally, the woman decided to take the person's advice and switch seats with the person sitting next to her son.

"Ten [minutes] later a smiling man sits down next to me grinning about his sweet upgrade," the person revealed.

While the person's partner thought they were rude for "questioning" the woman's parenting and "making her cry," many Reddit commenters agreed that the woman was the real villain.

"She’s in the wrong for 1- not being able to plan and book ahead of time so her son isn’t left alone 2 - not being able to put aside her comfort ahead of her 'precious son' and 3 - thinking that anyone owes her anything for being a poor planner," one person commented.

The person replied to that comment and elaborated on the situation, revealing that the woman actually booked her seat first.

"When I booked my seat, hers was already taken so she booked first. Didn't look like poor planning, looked like she only wanted to pay for one premium seat and wanted to guilt me into giving up my seat," they said.

"I really hope this is real because that manipulative woman who sold out her son for 'more leg room' deserved to get exposed as the opportunistic leech she is," someone else commented.

"Whenever ANYONE is asking to swap seats, it's ALWAYS for a better one and they always throw a fit like this to try and get what they want when told no," another person wrote in the comments.