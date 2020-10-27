Selena Gomez Admits She Didn’t Vote Before the 2020 Election

Selena Gomez has revealed that she is a first time voter!

During an appearance on Do NYC's "Voting Power Hour," the 28-year-old pop star was asked by a volunteer about her first time voting, to which she replied, "Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this, but I kind of — this [2020 election] was my first time.”

Even though the former Disney Channel star was old enough to vote in both the 2012 and 2016 elections, Gomez said she never voted because she didn't feel like her vote truly counted.

"And I’m going to say that because I never felt—and this is so true—and I’m now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts," she added. "Like, every little thing counts so I just think some people get in their head, like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on."

The “Same Old Love” singer hasn’t officially endorsed a specific candidate in the 2020 election, but during an Instagram Live with Timothée Chalamet, the two stars made it clear that they want Donald Trump to lose.

Gomez has also been vocal about voter registration and education for the upcoming election, serving as a co-chair for Michelle Obama's When We All Vote initiative and narrating an episode of Netflix's Whose Vote Counts Explained series.

On Friday (October 23), Gomez shared her first voting selfie to Instagram and excitedly captioned the photo, "Just finished filling out my ballot!"