Sienna Mae Gomez Denies ‘Hype House’ Star Jack Wright’s Sexual Assault Allegations

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has denied the sexual assault allegations made against her by Netflix's Hype House star Jack Wright.

Gomez has responded to the allegations Wright made against her in a YouTube video, which accused her of four non-consensual physical interactions with him.

Watch her response below:

Gomez's representative also told NBC News in a statement that Wright's accusations were fabricated.

“There has been no police investigation — not even a police report to our knowledge — no charges, no private lawsuit and no contact between Sienna and Jack or their respective legal teams in many months,” the representative said, calling the pair's relationship "consensual and cordial."

“Unfortunately, Jack Wright continues his campaign to slander Sienna Mae Gomez with further false accusations,” they added. “His latest falsehoods in the highly edited video show that once again Jack is making a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm not only Sienna’s reputation and livelihood but her as an individual human being as well.”

Content warning below // sexual assault

In a video posted to YouTube Jan. 20, Wright claimed that Gomez broke into his house on numerous occasions and sexually assaulted him. "When I was sound asleep she would come into my room and I'd wake up to her hand in my pants," he alleged.

Wright also claimed that even though they have known each other since high school, they've always been "just friends."

"Looking back now I don't know why I stayed friends with her, stayed around her. I truly thought she was going to change," Wright added.

However, some fans believe that the two were possibly more than friends at one point because both Wright and Gomez posted videos on their respective TikTok accounts of them cuddling and kissing on the lips.

Watch Wright's video below:

Gomez was first accused of sexually assaulting Wright on May 30, when Wright's friend Mason Rizzo made the claim in a social media post. Rizzo also accused Gomez of being verbally abusive to others.

On June 1, 2021, Gomez released a YouTube video claiming that Wright “misled” her.

“That’s why this has been so confusing to me, because it was real online, and then it was sometimes real offline and sometimes it wasn’t,” Gomez said.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.