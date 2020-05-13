Sophie Turner’s Reported Baby Bump Revealed in New Paparazzi Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were photographed by paparazzi with Turner's apparent baby bump in full view.

The couple went out for a walk together in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 12). Paparazzi photos showed the reportedly pregnant 24-year-old actress with a seemingly growing baby bump underneath her black hoodie. Jonas and Turner both donned face masks during their walk due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Reports surfaced in February that the couple are expecting their first child together. The couple have yet to speak out about the pregnancy reports.

In a previous interview with Conan O'Brien via video call, the former Game of Thrones star admitted that she has been enjoying quarantine and is "kind of loving" it.

“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” she told the talk show host. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

