Sophie Turner Admits She ‘Hated’ the Jonas Brothers Before Meeting Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner opened up about her relationship with Joe Jonas, admitting she didn't like the Jonas Brothers and thought her now-husband was a "d--k" before meeting him in 2016.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, the Game of Thrones star admitted she and her friends "were not Jonas Brothers fans." In fact, she went as far as using the word "hate" to describe how she felt about them.

"There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.' It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans," Turner told the outlet. "Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers' fault. So, we hated them."

Then, as fate would have it, Jonas' agent told her she should meet him because he believed the two would really hit it off. She agreed and soon after, he slid into her DMs. However, she still wasn't sold and had such low expectations she asked all of her guy friends to come to meet him with her.

But much to her surprise, she and the "Sucker" singer hit it off right away.

“He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us," Turner said. "I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk—it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

The actress also said in a lot of ways, she still feels like the JoBro is out of her league.

“With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” Turner explained. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

The couple is now reportedly expecting their first child together.