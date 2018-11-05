Today, five becomes four: The Spice Girls are officially reuniting for a 2019 tour, but Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham will sadly sit this jaunt out. The six-date mini tour will also only hit cities in the U.K., beginning June 1, 2019.

Releasing a very Spice Girls-flavored video Monday, original members Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown, Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm announced the reunion run with no mention of Beckham.

However, Beckham released the following statement to coincide with the tour announcement:

"Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Despite Posh's positive attitude and well wishes, fan reactions to her not being a part of the tour are definitely mixed:

Meanwhile, many fans outside of the U.K. were devastated to learn the tour isn't truly an international tour, despite being seemingly titled "The Spice World Tour." (We're still hoping additional dates in different countries will be announced in the coming months.)

Of course, many Spice Girls fans are just excited to see the iconic girl group getting back together for shows in any form.

The last time the Spice Girls performed together was when all five members came together for the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. It was an amazing performance and gave '90s kid everywhere nostalgic flashbacks in the best way possible.

Will you be getting tickets when they go on sale this Saturday, November 10? A Spice Girls reunion show is a pretty great excuse for a vacation across the pond, if you ask us.