Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family and Friends Slam Widow Allison Holker for ‘Money-Hungry Smear Campaign’

Family and friends of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss are not happy with his widow Allison Holker's new book that reveals shocking alleged details about his life.

In a cover story for People magazine to promote her new book This Far, Holker claimed that she found evidence of alleged drug use in tWitch's closet and journal entries that alluded to childhood sexual abuse.

The dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show star died of suicide in 2022 at age 40.

"It really hurts me that Stephen held everything in for as long as he did. He was always so strong for everyone," Holker told the magazine.

However, some of tWitch's closest family and friends are speaking out against Holker and her decision to share intimate details about the dancer's death with the world.

tWitch's So You Think You Can Dance Season 4 co-star and friend Courtney Platt posted a long caption to Instagram on Jan. 7 in which she called Holker's book and cover story "tacky."

"I was there the moment you both connected, I was there the day you got engaged, I stood by your side on your wedding day, I was in your home the day he died. I was by your side because your husband was my family," Platt wrote.

"It didn’t matter how often we spoke, how often we saw each other. We were bonded IVever. This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life," she continued.

Platt also alleged that family and friends were forced to sign an NDA before attending tWitch's funeral, including "his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time."

"Here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend," Platt added.

"This is how you protect the 'Boss name' you so quickly dropped on your social media platforms 48 hours after he passed?" she went on.

"You have moved on, you’re living your life, you’re on every carpet you can get on, every celebrity row you can sit in, every magazine you can be in and you needed to do this? Get a journal, a therapist, a friend…but publishing a book shamelessly sharing the pages of your husband’s journal? ... What a joke," she said.

"This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted. ... Shame on you Allison, shame on your money-hungry team," she concluded the lengthy statement.

tWitch's friend Manny Cross also echoed the same sentiments as Platt in his own Instagram post.

"You have lied for the LAST TIME on my brother. He was 'ABSOLUTELY' NO ADDICT!! You will say and do ANYTHING for a dollar!!" Cross wrote, denying Holker's claims that tWitch was a secret drug addict.

Cross also accused Holker of using drugs herself and corroborated Platt's claim that she made funeral attendees sign NDAs before calling her a "toxic woman."

Meanwhile, a woman on X (formerly Twitter) who identified herself as tWitch's cousin alleged that Holker has been keeping the couple's children away from his family.

The woman said Holker has been "trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children."

The pair shared three kids: Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5.