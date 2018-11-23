Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Niece Killed in Mass Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley honored her slain niece, Alaina Housley, with a heartbreaking tribute on Thanksgiving.

The Real cohost shared a family photo on her Instagram story on Thursday with a heart drawn around the 18-year-old, who died in a mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Nov. 7. Mowry-Housley added, "Missing you Lai Lai."

Adam Housley, the 40-year-old's husband, shared the same photo on Instagram in memory of the teen. In a lengthy caption he said he "never thought" his family would be in this situation, adding that he's hopeful his niece's story will help fight "against violence of all types."

"Never thought we'd be here. Never thought we'd be together in this way," he wrote. "The hurt has been eased a bit by the warmth. We stand with so many of you as #alainasvoice pushes us to make this world a better place."

"We've always been that way, but now we have an angel...as do many of you...fighting against violence of all types...hurting people of all walks. May your #thanksgiving be filled with warmth. Swipe for more pics #thehousleys #enough," he added.

Mowry-Housley and her husband have been vocal since the shooting. They attended a funeral for Alaina on Nov. 15, and the daytime TV show host spoke openly about her grief.

"Today we lay you to rest sweet angel," Mowry-Housley wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again."

She also included a sweet quote, shared with her by a friend. Mowry-Housley said she'd been leaning on the sentiment anytime she was "having a challenging day."

The quote read: "Grief never ends...but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith...It is the price of love."