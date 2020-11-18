Taylor Lautner Doesn’t Seem to Be in the ‘Sharkboy and Lavagirl’ Sequel and Fans Are Wondering Why

It doesn't look like Taylor Lautner will reprise his nostalgic role as Sharkboy in the upcoming Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel, We Can Be Heroes—and fans are devastated.

On Wednesday (November 18), Netflix shared a tweet containing a few images from the upcoming film, which show a man—who is not Lautner—portraying grown-up Sharkboy. Entertainment Weekly reports that Taylor Dooley, the original Lavagirl, reprises her role in the flick while JJ Dashnaw plays Sharkboy.

The plot of the film centers around the superhero parents raising their daughter, Guppy, who is half-shark. After getting kidnapped, a team of superheroes called The Heroics need to be rescued by their super children.

"Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)," the streaming giant tweeted.

We Can Be Heroes will release globally via Netflix on New Year's Day.

See the first look photos and fan reactions, below.