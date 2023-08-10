Taylor Swift ‘Can’t Believe’ She Didn’t Drop Unreleased ‘1989’ Vault Tracks Sooner

Taylor Swift fans aren't the only music lovers excited about the pop star's upcoming re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). According to Swift, it's her favorite project yet!

During her Eras Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Wednesday (Aug. 9), Swift announced that her next re-recorded album will revisit 1989 and feature five "from the vault" tracks.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [soon]! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," Swift confirmed via her social media Thursday (Aug. 10).

Swift also noted that this is her "favorite" re-recorded album so far because the previously unreleased songs featured on it "are so insane."

"I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!" she teased.

Swift has not yet revealed the titles of the previously unreleased songs that will be on 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Released on Oct. 27, 2014, the original version of 1989 marked Swift's third album to sell over 1 million copies in its first week.

Five songs on the album made it to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Bad Blood," "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space" all hit No. 1, while "Style" and "Wildest Dreams" made the Top 10.

Swift released her most recent re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), on July 7. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the year's biggest first-week sales for any artist so far.

Thanks to its success, Swift became the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in the history of the Billboard 200 chart, as well as the first woman to land four albums in the Top 10 in the U.S.

1989 (Taylor's Version) arrives Oct. 27.