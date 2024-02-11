Why Is Taylor Swift Wearing Number 60 on Her Super Bowl Jacket Instead of Travis Kelce’s Number 87?

Taylor Swift showed up to the 2024 Super Bowl wearing a red Chiefs jacket Sunday night (Feb. 11), but the number on the back wasn't her boyfriend Travis Kelce's. What gives?

The "Midnights" singer cheered on her Kansas City Chiefs beau alongside her mom, dad and famous friends Ice Spice and Blake Lively from a VIP box at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift wore a black corset top, ripped jeans and sleek ponytail to the big game. She also arrived wearing a red Chiefs jacket featuring the number 60 on the back.

Some might assume that 60 is Kelce's number, however, that's not the case. Kelce is actually play number 87 on the Chiefs.

That said...

Why Did Taylor Swift Wear Number 60 on Her Super Bowl Jacket?

The mystery was solved by TikTok user @TheThriftySwiftie, who notes that the bomber jacket was created by sports journalist Erin Andrews.

As it turns out, the 60 on Taylor Swift's Super Bowl jacket is in reference to the year 1960 — the same year the Chiefs team was founded.

Swift likely wore the number to show support to Kelce's entire team, not just the star tight end.

Although the pop star showed her support for the Kansas City team, she also subtly gave a nod to her boyfriend by wearing a necklace with his jersey number 87.

Meanwhile, Kelce gave his own winking shout-out to his girlfriend during a Super Bowl commercial that asked fans, "Are you ready for it?"

