Taylor Swift Drops ‘willow’ Remix to Celebrate Her 31st Birthday

Taylor Swift has surprised fans yet again, this time with a remix of her latest single, "willow."

On Sunday (December 13), the "cardigan" singer gave fans a gift on her 31st birthday: a fresh new take on the lead track, perfect for the club.

"Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but... it is and I do," Swift tweeted. "So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bada-s female producer I really respect."

The "dancing witch" seemingly refers to the music video which features witches conjuring spells around a bonfire.

Stream the "dancing witch version" of "willow," below.

On December 11, Swift dropped her surprise ninth studio album, evermore, the "sister" record to folklore. She tweeted that she always wanted to release a record on her 31st birthday because it is her lucky number, thirteen, backwards.

See the tweet, below.