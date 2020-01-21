Taylor Swift Doesn’t Regret Role in ‘Weird-Ass’ ‘Cats’ Movie

Taylor Swift has no regrets about her role in the Cats movie.

In a new cover story for Variety's February issue, the Lover hitmaker opened up about the major box-office flop, admitting she doesn't regret working on "that weird-ass movie" because it was an experience. Plus, it introduced her to famed composer and "buddy" Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“I’m happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie," Swift told the outlet. "I’m not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn’t the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he’s my buddy. "

"I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints," she added.

The film also earned Swift a Golden Globe nod for Orginal Song with "Beautiful Ghosts," but she acknowledged that the odds of her winning were a "long shot," adding "Not a single chance. Not a snowball’s chance in hell."

In her interview, she also discussed her feud with Scooter Braun and why she doesn't regret her speech at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. In fact, she admitted she "sleeps well at night knowing that I’m right."

She continued, "Knowing that in 10 years it will have been a good thing that I spoke about artists’ rights to their art and that we bring up conversations like: Should record deals maybe be for a shorter term, or how are we really helping artists if we’re not giving them the first right of refusal to purchase their work if they want to?"

The pop star will also release her new Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana later this month.

"There’s a lot that’s not cute in this documentary," she teased.

"I chose Netflix because it’s a very vast, accessible medium to people who are just like, ‘Hey, what’s this? I’m bored.’ I love that because I do so many things that cater specifically to fans that like my music, I think it’s important to put yourself out there to people who don’t care at all about you," Swift explained.