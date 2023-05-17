One Taylor Swift fan's dad went all out for the Eras Tour in Houston!

The TikTok video was posted by an account with the name Morgan, which was captioned "Epitome of a girl dad."

The video showed the father dressed in a dapper suit, complete with an earpiece and sunglasses, as he jokingly acted as the security guard for his daughter in the video. It used an audio clip of Swift saying, "Oh my god, your Eras Tour outfit looks so f---ing good."

"Security guard era," the caption reads.

In a follow-up video, the girl replied to a comment that said, "Dads at the Eras Tour is my new favorite thing," by showing the dad dancing and singing during the concert in his full security guard get-up.

"It’s not just that he dressed up. It’s the whole energy to play the part all in and rock out, too," one person said in the comments section.

Another person joked, "Is there any chance he’d be open to adopting a grown woman? I need a dad like this in my life."

"Omg I saw this guy at the concert and legit thought he was part of Taylor’s team," another fan commented.

Someone else agreed, "I literally saw him on a livestream and was like, well, at least Texas upped the security."

The dad even got in on trading friendship bracelets, and his daughter revealed in the comments that he received one that said, "The Man."

"Scott Swift would approve," someone joked, referring to Taylor Swift's dad.

READ MORE: Why Are Taylor Swift Fans Trading Bracelets at The Eras Tour?

The wholesome video is a stark juxtaposition to an actual security guard that caused a stir at Swift's Philadelphia show at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (May 13).

The moment went viral when Swift yelled at the security guard mid-"Bad Blood" after the staff member was seen being too strict with fans at the barricade.

"Hey, stop!" Swift yelled mid-song. "She wasn't doing anything!"

The moment led to fans calling it "Bad Blood (Security Guard Version) (Taylor's Angry Version) (From The Tour)."