Frenzied Taylor Swift Fans Block Traffic Outside N.J. Wedding Event Where Singer Is Guest

Some Swifties went too far when they blocked traffic outside of a New Jersey wedding rehearsal dinner, where Taylor Swift was a guest.

Swift was in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island, N.J., Friday night (Aug. 18) for longtime producer and friend Jack Antonoff's rehearsal dinner. The Bleachers musician, who hails from New Jersey, is getting married to actress Margaret Qualley this weekend.

After word spread that Swift was in town along with other celebrities such as Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, swarms of fans gathered in the streets surrounding the venue, all hoping to get a glimpse of the pop star.

In the evening, a massive crowd gathered outside the Black Whale restaurant, where they blocked road traffic and took photos.

Local police were on hand to direct traffic and maintain crowd control.

According to reports, shortly after the crowd began to swell, the restaurant shut the balcony curtains for privacy, prompting "boos" from some people outside.

Swift and Del Rey left the venue around 9PM. When she emerged from the restaurant, Swift appeared visibly shocked by the crowd waiting for her outside, and she waved to fans before entering her vehicle and leaving.

On social media, many Swifties slammed the fans who gathered outside Antonoff's wedding just to get a glimpse of Swift, arguing that not only was it unfair to Swift, but also disruptive for the bride and groom.

“The fact that every single person in this pic is holding their phones is the most embarrassing part. Like they’re not there to wave they’re there to be able to say ‘omg I saw Taylor’ on socials (which we all knew anyways but)," one fan tweeted.

Rumors that Antonoff and Qualley were dating first swirled in August 2021, after they were spotted kissing in New York City. The actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring in May 2022.

The couple are set to wed Saturday (Aug. 19).