Taylor Swift Slays the Stage With ‘I Did Something Bad’ at 2018 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift did something very, very good with her "I Did Something Bad" performance at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Swift, who's nominated this evening in a number of categories, opened up the award ceremony with a fiery performance of the Reputation track. Wearing a shimmering black bodysuit and thigh-high boots, the pop star prowled the AMAs stage aggressively alongside a troupe of dancers—as well as a massive moving snake set piece from her recent tour—as she belted the song.

Naturally, Swifties were shook:

Swift first announced she'd perform at the show on October 2 in an Instagram post.

"Good morning America, it's Taylor! I just wanted to say I'm going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance," she wrote.

"Don't be too excited about it, my God," she added, sarcastically, as her cat, Meredith, looked on, unimpressed.

Swift told iHeart Radio ahead of the release of Reputation that "I Did Something Bad" came to her in a dream, and that it includes paired-down pitch effects that create a unique tone at the chorus' end. The song is rumored to be about Kanye West or Calvin Harris, and amounts to Swift's insistence that she's not worried about the consequences of her actions in this particular fantasy — especially since she thinks they're warranted.