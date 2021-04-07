Is Taylor Swift's "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about Joe Jonas?

On Wednesday (April 7), Swift surprised fans with the release of a new track off her upcoming album, Fearless (Taylor's Version). The record features re-recordings of all songs from Swift's 2008 album, Fearless, along with a handful of songs that were written during that time but were never released — until now.

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" Swift tweeted to coincide with the new song.

“Hello, Mr. Perfectly Fine,” the pop star sings on the new track. “How’s your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. Always at the Right Place at the Right Time, baby / Hello, Mr. Casually Cruel / Mr. Everything Revolves Around You / I’ve been Miss Misery since your goodbye / And you’re Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Listen to "Mr. Perfectly Fine," below.

Immediately following the release of the song, "Joe Jonas" trended worldwide on Twitter as fans speculated that the song was inspired by Swift and Jonas' breakup.

The two dated from July to October in 2008, while Swift was still writing and recording some of the songs for her original Fearless album. Swift previously wrote "Forever and Always" about Jonas, which appeared on the original record.

On Instagram, Jonas' wife, actress Sophie Turner, reacted to the new song, seemingly confirming her awareness that her husband was a topic of discussion for Swift fans. "It's not NOT a bop," Turner wrote, captioning a screenshot of the lyric video.

@SophieT Instagram

In November 2008, Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and claimed that Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call. Jonas later wrote a letter to fans and claimed that he didn't end the phone call, but that Swift hung up.

"Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk," he said at the time. In June 2009, the Jonas Brothers released a song titled "Much Better," seemingly inspired by his former relationship with Swift.

However, any bad blood seems to be behind Jonas and Swift. Last year, Swift reportedly sent Jonas and Turner a baby blanket for their daughter, Willa.

See fan reactions to "Mr. Perfectly Fine," below.