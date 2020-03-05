Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to a Nashville tornado relief organization.

On Thursday (March 5), the "Lover" hitmaker's publicist Tree Paine confirmed to The Tennessean that Swift made a massive contribution to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund following the two devastating tornados that hit the state of Tennesee this week. The natural disaster claimed the lives of two dozen people and at least 150 were sent to the hospital.

“Nashville is my home,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story. “And the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

The singer also donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project following her LGBTQ-positive song "You Need to Calm Down" in 2019 and has made sizable donations to both the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Nashville Symphony.

Swift joins a list of other country stars who have donated to the Nashville tornado relief. Dan + Shay and Chris Young have already pledged $100,000 and $50,000, respectively, and CMT is teaming up with the American Red Cross and NBC's WSMV News 4 to air a telethon that will feature country music's big stars in a three-hour special.

The telethon is set to air today (March 5) beginning at 5 PM ET.