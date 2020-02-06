Taylor Swift has signed a global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

The Lover hitmaker announced her big power move on Instagram Thursday (February 6), revealing she's broadened her partnership with the Universal Music Group amid her ongoing battle with her former label. In 2019, Big Machine was sold to Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, and with it the rights to the pop star's masters.

"I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with Universal Music Publishing Group, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company. Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most respected and accomplished industry leaders," Swift wrote alongside an image of her signing the deal.

"Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters," she continued. "It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting. & swipe photos to see one of my other fav things: a fluffy floofy cat."

Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, also released a statement to Variety, writing, "We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans."

"We look forward to further amplifying Taylor’s voice and songs across the globe," she added.

Following the success of her seventh studio album, it looks like Swift is ready for 2020. She just released her Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana and will embark on a Lover Fest tour this summer.

Tickets and more information are available here.