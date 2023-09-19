Is Nicki Minaj featured on 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

Taylor Swift is gearing up to release her re-recorded version of 1989 and many fans are convinced the rapper is featured on one of the album's yet-to-be-announced vault tracks.

One potential clue fans are pointing to is the answer to one of Swift's Google anagram puzzles, which many Swifties are trying to solve in order to unveil song titles and/or clues about upcoming tracks.

On Tuesday (Sept. 19), fans who solved one of the puzzles discovered it spelled out "Sagittarius," a term both Swift and Minaj have been using a lot lately.

On Aug. 24, Minaj retweeted a chart statistic noting she and Swift are the only female artists with 100 or more songs that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad," Minaj cryptically tweeted alongside an emoji of a smiley face putting its hand over its own mouth.

A few weeks later, Swift used the word on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept 12.

When Minaj presented Swift with the award for Best Direction for her song "Anti-Hero," Swift motioned to the rapper, who was born on Dec. 8 and is indeed a Sagittarius, and gushed, "That's my favorite Sagittarius over there!"

Swift previously teased that a number of unreleased songs will appear on the re-recorded version of 1989, dubbed 1989 (Taylor's Version).

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [soon]! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," Swift wrote on Instagram back in August, calling some of the tracks "so insane."