Taylor Swift fans think the pop star may have re-recorded her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do" under a fake name just to spite Scooter Braun.

The 30-year-old Lover hit-maker had the internet buzzing Sunday night (May 24) on social media after she praised and expressed excitement over a new song "cover" that appeared on a recent episode of Killing Eve.

"VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" Swift captioned her post alongside a short clip of the track.

So, who is Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club? Swift claimed the "Look What You Made Me Do" cover was sung by this band but after doing a little bit of research, the group seemingly does not actually exist, nor do they have any previous public song credits to their name.

Fans started digging further and noticed that the singer's brother, Austin Swift, used to be called "The Dolphin Club" on Twitter.

But wait, there's more! The cover's production credit includes the name Nils Sjoberg, which is Swift's infamous songwriting pseudonym. (She also used it on ex Calvin Harris’ "This Is What You Came For.")

Now, Swifties are fully convinced the pop star sneakily recorded the song with her brother as a way to get back at Braun and Big Machine Records—and to avoid paying them royalties amid their battle over the rights to her masters.

As of right now, Swift has yet to confirm or deny if she cleverly faked her own Killing Eve cover, but we'll update this post if she does.