Taylor Swift's website is down just over two hours before the star is set to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 4), where she is nominated in six categories including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Just hours before the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, fans on social media pointed out that Taylor Swift's website had seemingly crashed and gone completely dark, with only a bizarre error message that comes up when users try to access the site.

See a screenshot of Swift's official website as of 5:45PM ET, below:

Why Is Taylor Swift's Website Down?

Many Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) — her re-recorded version of her 2017 album Reputation — tonight at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Earlier today, Swift changed all her social media profile photos to black-and-white images, which could be indicative of a new album era.

On social media, fans are already speculating the error notification on Swift's website might be a secret message hinting at Reputation (Taylor's Version), while some even claim to confirm the website "malfunction" isn't a malfunction at all, but is quite intentional.

This year, Swift is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album Midnights; Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Anti-Hero"; and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Karma" featuring Ice Spice.

If Swift wins the award for Album of the Year, she will make history as the first artist to win the category four times.

Swift is not set to perform at the awards show tonight, but if she takes the stage to accept an award, it's very possible she could announce Reputation (Taylor's Version).

