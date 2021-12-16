‘Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Exits Show Amid Allegations of Extreme ‘Abusive’ Behavior

The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin has exited the ABC sitcom after nine seasons following allegations of abusive behavior on set.

On Wednesday (Dec. 15), Deadline reported that Garlin left the longstanding series with just one more day of shooting left to film Season 9. It is unknown if the network will renew The Goldbergs for Season 10 or how his character's absence, Goldberg patriarch Murray Christian Goldberg, will be explained in the series.

“He is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive,” a Goldbergs staff member told Deadline about the actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and crew of the comedy learned of his departure yesterday while on the set. Allegedly, a veteran producer told them that "the decision was a mutual one between Garlin and Sony."

Garlin's work was reduced on the series over the past year. On Dec. 3, Vanity Fair published an investigation and interview with Garlin regarding “verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable."

Garlin admitted that HR has been investigating his actions for the last three years and that the HR office has talked to him numerous times about his behavior.

Garlin also claimed that his physical and verbal actions were misunderstood comedic gestures that rubbed people the wrong way. He also said that he was not fired from the series.

“It’s always the same thing,” Garlin told the outlet. “It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at.”

Neither ABC nor Sony TV have released a statement regarding Garlin's departure from The Goldbergs. Garlin currently stars in and executive produces the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm.