TikTok Highlights the ‘Jewish Artists Who Made Kanye’s Career’

Following Kanye West's public antisemitic comments, his tweet using a swastika, and his support of Hitler, fans are discussing the Jewish artists he previously worked with who helped boost his career in various ways.

In a viral TikTok, one fan shouted out specific artists that have been major players in West's career, including Daft Punk.

According to the video, Thomas Bangalter, who is one half of Daft Punk, wrote the song that West's "Stronger" sampled and also assisted the rapper with 2013's Yeezus. Plus, West's old tour DJ A-Trak and producer Gesaffelstein were featured in the video.

See the TikTok, below:

West has worked with more Jewish artists in the past too, including hitmaker Rick Rubin and violinist Miri Ben-Ari. Notably, one of West's old managers, Scooter Braun, is also Jewish.

According to BBC, Rubin once described his childhood as growing up in a "loving Jewish household." Rubin worked with West on Yeezus.

One of West's regular collaborators, Noah Goldstein, has worked with the rapper since 2010 on projects like the acclaimed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, The Life of Pablo, Kids See Ghosts, and Ye. He is a Jewish record producer, mixer, and engineer and also worked on West's collaboration with Rihanna and Paul McCartney, "FourFiveSeconds."

One fan tweeted in October 2022, "Noah Goldstein made Kanye’s best albums. I’m a Noah Goldstein fan. Ye fell off. Listen to MOTOMAMI by ROASALÍA for more Noah Goldstein."

Plus, American-Israeli violinist Miri Ben-Ari is a Jewish artist known as "the hip-hop violinist" who worked with West on six songs for his debut album, The College Dropout.

Ben-Ari hasn't directly commented on West's antisemitism, but on Dec. 2, she posted a video of herself playing the violin with the caption, "Lots of healing needs to happen between our divided communities. Thank you MLK for your forever message and inspiration."

The caption comes after West compared himself to Martin Luther King, Jr. in a recent podcast interview before storming out when challenged about his antisemitic comments.

"I thought I was more Malcolm X, but I found out I’m more MLK. As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there," West said on the Timcast IRL podcast.

In the comments of the viral TikTok video highlighting Jewish artists West has worked with, discourse was sparked among fans.

"If anyone 'made' Ye’s career, it was Dame Dash, Jay-Z and No ID for giving him the early opportunities in his music career," one fan argued.

Another agreed, "'Made Kanye’s career' *not a single mention of someone that helped him create his first album." However, that statement ignores Miri Ben-Ari's contributions to West's debut.

"Everyone in the comments completely missing the point," another fan replied.

Someone else added that, "Kanye has stolen Gesaffelsteins album artworks twice."

"All of them are wonderful people and talented musicians, it's a shame :(," someone else added in support of the artists mentioned.