Tori Spelling Evacuated From Rental Amid Nearby Hostage Situation With AR-15-Armed Neighbor

Tori Spelling was forced to evacuate her rental home Wednesday (Oct. 18) due to a nearby reported hostage situation involving a neighbor with a firearm.

According to Page Six, Spelling and others in the neighborhood were evacuated after a SWAT team responded to a reported hostage situation.

It's believed that a neighbor, who had an AR-15 firearm, barricaded himself inside his home while holding another person hostage, though the latter remains unconfirmed as of publishing.

The man was arrested and seen being whisked away by authorities. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Page Six notes Spelling appeared to be worried as she gathered on the street with other neighbors during the ordeal, clutching her phone.

It is unclear where Spelling's children were at the time of the evacuation.

The incident comes amid a tumultuous year for Spelling's personal life.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spelling's estranged husband Dean McDermott announced the couple's split back in June.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott captioned a photo of him and Spelling.

Spelling has reportedly been facing finical issues as well. She was previously spotted near a $100-per-night motel in the Los Angeles area.

In August, Spelling was reportedly spotted staying in an RV due to alleged financial issues as well as a mold infestation at her house.