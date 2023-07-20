Tori Spelling’s Friends ‘Worried Sick’ as She’s Gone ‘AWOL’ Following Split From Dean McDermott: REPORT

Tori Spelling has some of her friends worried about her as they haven't heard from the mother-of-five following her split from estranged husband Dean McDermott.

"Tori has not been returning calls and has kind of gone AWOL, which has her close friends worried sick," a source spilled to the Daily Mail.

The insider noted that she has even been skipping out on events promoting her new home décor line, BFF Collection with Jennie and Tori, she launched with bestie Jennie Garth.

As PopCrush previously reported, in a since-deleted Instagram post shared on June 17, McDermott, who stars on Chopped Canada, announced he and Spelling had called it quits.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote alongside a photograph of himself and Spelling with their children.

Spelling and McDermott share five children together: Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

Although the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum moved out of the family home, and has been shacking up at a Los Angeles motel with the kids, Spelling was allegedly telling friends their split was only "temporary."

"Tori packed a few bags, loaded up the kids, and is staying with a friend. She says it’s temporary, that she just needed to get away from Dean," an insider dished.

Despite the True Tori star's reported desire to salvage the relationship, the source added McDermott "wants out" of their 17-year marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2006.