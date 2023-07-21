Tori Spelling Shames Realtor Who Mocks Her ‘Amusing’ Situation, Leaks His Text: REPORT

Tori Spelling put a realtor on blast after he made fun of her very public divorce and housing situation.

She leaked a series of texts allegedly from realtor, Robert Vinson, via her Instagram Story, according to Page Six.

"The latest bizarre inquiry," the realtor apparently wrote, with a puzzled Spelling shooting back, "I’m sorry? I’m assuming that wasn’t meant for me."

He texted back, "Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing."

The mother-of-five shot back a fiery text, saying, "This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing."

"And, this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness," the home décor designer wrote over the screenshot of the texts. "Shame on you Robert Vinson @vinsongroup real estate! My 5 kids are going through Mold poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people? Mocking their situation?"

After being publicly shamed, Vinson told the outlet, "Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood. As a real estate broker, I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with."

He stated that he didn't believe it was Spelling and thought it was a "scam," and said he "never received a call back from the text" after he responded to her initial inquiry about a rental.

"I sent Ms. Spelling the following text after being bombarded with vulgar messages from her followers, 'I am sorry about the message. I was raised by a single mother and understand the challenges you are dealing with. When you did not call me I thought I was being spoofed by someone who was pretending to be you,'" he added.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been open about dealing with a mold issue at her family home for the past few months.

As PopCrush previously reported, In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on June 17, Dean McDermott announced he and the actress had called it quits.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote.

The former couple share five children: Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.