Travis Kelce Reacts to ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift Getting Booed at Chiefs and Patriots Game

Travis Kelce is sticking up for Taylor Swift.

Swift appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots game on Dec. 17. While she was there, the singer received a large amount of boos from the audience when the Jumbotron showed her on the screen.

Swift initially laughed the hate, but then she went on to ignore it. Now, Kelce spoke about the incident on his New Heights podcast that he has with his brother, Jason Kelce.

"They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors," Kelce said.

"Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen," he continued.

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was f---ing screaming their tail off for her," Kelce gushed.

Swift previously spoke about the "Brads and Chads" that dislike her being at the football games in her interview with Time for their Person of the Year edition.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she shared.

"I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," Swift concluded.

The "Cruel Summer" songstress is set to resume her Eras Tour in February when she visits Japan and the tour will conclude in December in Canada.