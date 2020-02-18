Troye Sivan Reveals He Co-Wrote BTS Song ‘Louder Than Bombs’

Troye Sivan announced he co-wrote one of the songs on BTS' upcoming album.

Hours after the group unveiled the full tracklist for their highly-anticipated fourth studio album Map of the Soul: 7, which drops February 21, the singer revealed that he helped write the tenth track titled "Louder Than Bombs."

"Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on BTS' album!" Sivan wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the album's artwork. "thanks for having me boyyssssss."

The "My My My" hitmaker isn't the only musician revealed as a collaborator on BTS’ new album. Canadian singer Allie X also confirmed she co-wrote "Louder Than Bombs" alongside Sivan, Leland and Bram Inscore.

The band also reached out to Sia to make the collaboration happen, according to Billboard, and the Australian singer will be featured on the closing track "On." You can see BTS' full Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist here.

BTS is known for its high-profile collaborations and in the past, they've teamed up with music's best, including Halsey, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Lauv, Nicki Minaj and Charli XCX.

Meanwhile, the boys will take over late-night television next week when they visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as join The Late Late Show's James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.