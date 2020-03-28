Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and ‘Victorious’ Cast Virtually Reunite For Show’s Tenth Anniversary: Watch

The cast of Nickelodeon's Victorious reunited virtually to celebrate the show's tenth anniversary.

Friday (March 27) marked the iconic television show's tenth anniversary, the cast paid tribute to their time working together on their social media accounts. It wasn't until later that evening that the cast posted videos and photos of a group Zoom call where they virtually reunited to celebrate the milestone.

The show's creator, Dan Schneider, along with cast members Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Liz Gillies, Matt Bennett, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet and Eric Lange were all in attendance.

"Hey, look, everybody, it's the cast of Victorious!" Schneider exclaimed. "We were all supposed to get together tonight, on the tenth anniversary of the premiere, but we couldn't because of the current situation, so we got together virtually," he explained, seemingly referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice added, "We hope you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy and sending you guys all the love in the world." Grande and Jogia then toasted the camera with their glasses of wine to end the Instagram video.

See the actors' anniversary posts and the video of their reunion, below.