South Korean boy band Wanna One will officially disband at the end of the month.

The K-pop group's agency, Swing Entertainment, confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Wanna One's contract expires Dec. 31.

"The group will attend remaining official events according to the previously organized schedule. The concert that will be held in January will be its last official performance as a group," the company said, according to The Korea Herald.

Swing Entertainment voiced its gratitude to Wanna One members Yoon Ji-sung, Ha Sung-woon, Hwang Min-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jae-hwan, Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Park Woo-jin, Bae Jin-young, lee Dae-hwi and Lai Kuan-lin.

"We want to thank the 11 members of Wanna One, who have showed everyone the best of themselves for the past year and a half, from August 2017 to now," the agency said, according to Newsen.

Fans had hoped Wanna One would renew its contract after the group scheduled a concert in January. Wanna One shared a teaser poster for the goodbye show, Therefore, Monday on Twitter.

Wanna One was formed on the Korean reality competition Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017. The group is known for the singles "Energetic," "I Promise You (I.P.U.)," "Boomerang" and "Spring Breeze," and last released the album 1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny) in November.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved